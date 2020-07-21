Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 1,616 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. CME Group makes up 1.8% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 289,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,983,000 after acquiring an additional 82,831 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 72,634 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.38.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $137,315.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.90. 1,127,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.30. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

