Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 1,998 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 3.4% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $29,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.46.

NYSE NEE traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $274.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,931. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.21. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.64.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total transaction of $100,011.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,924 shares of company stock valued at $23,482,188 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.