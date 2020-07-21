Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 2,013 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PM traded down $2.14 on Monday, hitting $72.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,446,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,746. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average is $77.33. The firm has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.23.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

