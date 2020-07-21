Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 2,883 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,878 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 5.2% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $45,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 190,933 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $35,767,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 6.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 116,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $21,830,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 46.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $973,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 15.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total value of $2,833,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,013,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,006,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 600,551 shares of company stock valued at $108,163,757 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $7.31 on Monday, hitting $195.09. 5,728,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,878,179. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.21 and its 200 day moving average is $172.26. The company has a market capitalization of $175.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1,083.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $202.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

