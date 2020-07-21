Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 422 Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in IBM were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IBM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in IBM in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IBM in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in IBM in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in IBM in the fourth quarter worth about $7,127,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,763,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,130. IBM has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.48 and a 200-day moving average of $126.40. The stock has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. IBM had a return on equity of 57.55% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IBM will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on IBM from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IBM from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on IBM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IBM from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

