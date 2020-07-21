Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 521 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,377. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,433. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.74. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.30.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

