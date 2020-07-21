Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 685 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $2.13 on Monday, reaching $106.57. 1,407,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,405. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.60 and a 200-day moving average of $107.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

