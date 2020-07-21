Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 888 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.4% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $21,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Private Vista LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $365.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,580. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $102.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.21 and a 200-day moving average of $383.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.28.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

