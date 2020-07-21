Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). Airgain posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AIRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

NASDAQ AIRG traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.92. 9,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,505. The firm has a market cap of $120.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.85. Airgain has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $13.43.

In other news, CFO David Lyle purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $93,360.00. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 295,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 68,175 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Airgain by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Airgain by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Airgain by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

