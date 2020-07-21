Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. First Financial Northwest reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.00. 1,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,406. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Sabin acquired 4,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,818 shares in the company, valued at $37,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Riccobono acquired 5,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,745.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

