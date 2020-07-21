Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) will report $77.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.95 million and the highest is $79.90 million. Rexford Industrial Realty reported sales of $64.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year sales of $315.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $307.95 million to $326.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $332.00 million, with estimates ranging from $319.26 million to $339.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $77.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.91 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Capital One Financial cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of REXR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,281. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.66. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $53.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 45.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,547,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,928 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,512,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,104,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,398,000 after purchasing an additional 592,425 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,918,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,049,000 after purchasing an additional 367,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

