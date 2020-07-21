Zacks: Brokerages Expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Itamar Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Itamar Medical from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Itamar Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Itamar Medical in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Itamar Medical in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its position in Itamar Medical by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 34,952 shares during the last quarter. 30.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Itamar Medical stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,611. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. Itamar Medical has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $250.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

