Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) to Post $0.03 EPS

Brokerages predict that Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia Oyj’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. Nokia Oyj reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nokia Oyj.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,341,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 580,096 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 939,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 373,226 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,862,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 68,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.45. 30,497,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,039,629. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

