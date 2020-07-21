ZCore Price Tops $0.0182 on Major Exchanges (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last week, ZCore has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $10.39, $32.15 and $50.98. ZCore has a market capitalization of $111,585.42 and $608.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,147,582 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $24.68, $24.43, $51.55, $32.15, $13.77, $7.50, $33.94, $10.39, $5.60, $50.98 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

