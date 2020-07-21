Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.02. 2,314,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,201. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $162,255.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at $32,304,173.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

