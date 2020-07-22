-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). Identiv reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Identiv had a negative return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $18.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INVE. TheStreet upgraded Identiv from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Identiv from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Identiv in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 780.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 60,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

INVE traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 969 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,250. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $93.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 1.46. Identiv has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $7.04.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.