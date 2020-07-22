-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). vTv Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow vTv Therapeutics.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

In other vTv Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 625,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hersh Kozlov acquired 10,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 206.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 270,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 181,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 15,237.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 128,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VTVT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.42. 5,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,683. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $4.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $162.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of -1.85.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

