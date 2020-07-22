$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) to post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Associated Banc posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $305.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.74 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

ASB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

In related news, Director Michael J. Haddad bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,961,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 118,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 28,583 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. 36,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,106. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

