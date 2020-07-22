-$0.28 EPS Expected for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 1.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RYAM shares. Bank of America upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 42.1% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 13.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RYAM traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 4.05. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

