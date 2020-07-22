$0.29 EPS Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.88. 37,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.01. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $79.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

In related news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $2,148,149.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,429 shares in the company, valued at $712,936.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 925.7% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,612,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,619,000 after buying an additional 4,162,376 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $131,621,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,822,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,008,909,000 after buying an additional 3,160,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $156,659,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 94.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,128,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,536,000 after buying an additional 1,517,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.