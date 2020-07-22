$100.00 Million in Sales Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) to report sales of $100.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $76.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $100.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $60.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02).

IDYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $55,707.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Lackner sold 7,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $108,198.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $59,043.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 238,523 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,121 and have sold 13,273 shares valued at $190,783.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of IDEAYA Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,078. The firm has a market cap of $268.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

