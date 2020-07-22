1,025 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Acquired by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,769. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $135.78 and a 12 month high of $212.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.88.

