11,700 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Purchased by Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 0.2% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 95,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 255.0% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 122,585 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 33.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 56,415 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 28.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,725,000 after buying an additional 1,594,555 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,118,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,784,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $17.60.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

