120,794 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Acquired by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 120,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,256,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,743,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,538.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,157,000 after buying an additional 1,209,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,932,000 after buying an additional 787,617 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,866.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 494,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,201,000 after buying an additional 482,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,790,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,565,000 after buying an additional 473,474 shares during the last quarter.

BIV traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,680. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.39. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.21 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

