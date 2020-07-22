13,593 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.63. The stock had a trading volume of 208,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451,595. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

