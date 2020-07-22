15,000 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 3.8% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $264.80. 1,593,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,873,720. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $269.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

