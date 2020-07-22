1,553 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Purchased by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000.

Shares of VHT stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,722. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.40 and a 200 day moving average of $186.68. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $205.71.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

