1,639 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Purchased by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,639 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 256,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11,642.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $1,339,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

Shares of ROST stock traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $88.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

