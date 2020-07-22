1ST TR ENERGY I/SH to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FIF)

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of FIF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. 5,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,530. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29.

In other 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH news, insider James Murchie bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $72,215.00.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

