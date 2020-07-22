1ST TR SR FR 20/COM Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:FIV)

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.

FIV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 24,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,749. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36.

Get 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM alerts:

In related news, insider David Mcgarel purchased 7,374 shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $61,130.46.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.