$20.32 Million in Sales Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will post sales of $20.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.53 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $19.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $84.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.70 million to $86.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $87.86 million, with estimates ranging from $87.32 million to $88.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 15.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INBK shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 34.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 77.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 14.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,643. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $152.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.83. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

