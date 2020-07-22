203 Shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 203 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $13.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,581.98. 217,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,244,602. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $211.00 and a 1-year high of $1,794.99. The company has a market capitalization of $293.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,779.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,142.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $781.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra downgraded Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tesla from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $719.09.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total transaction of $378,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,527,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total value of $1,945,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,059,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $19,443,142 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.