221,384 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Bought by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 221,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 5.7% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 80,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 911,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,695,000 after buying an additional 103,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 118.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 414,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after buying an additional 224,589 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,333. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.05. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

