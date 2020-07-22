26,095 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Bought by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,236.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 70,183 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 158,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 153,435 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 178,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,674,000 after buying an additional 27,761 shares during the period. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter.

BIV traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.94. 10,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,217. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.89 and its 200 day moving average is $90.42. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $93.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

