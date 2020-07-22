2,610 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,041,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $777,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after buying an additional 18,635 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,768. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $139.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.79 and its 200-day moving average is $111.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

