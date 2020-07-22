2,641 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,641 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $1,904,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,803,492.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.91, for a total value of $2,893,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,003,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,788,033,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 644,788 shares of company stock worth $116,510,237. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,748. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $202.82. The stock has a market cap of $171.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,065.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

