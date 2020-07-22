3,005 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

IWM traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $148.10. 1,227,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,452,566. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

