3,023 Shares in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,551.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock worth $3,469,243. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $223.30. 68,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,743. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $224.11. The company has a market capitalization of $142.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

