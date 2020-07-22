33,174 Shares in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Acquired by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Hess by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 89,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hess from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hess from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,007,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $241,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $51.42. 27,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,280. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

