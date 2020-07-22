$39.65 Million in Sales Expected for Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) will announce sales of $39.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Equity BancShares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.40 million to $41.90 million. Equity BancShares reported sales of $38.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity BancShares will report full-year sales of $153.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.10 million to $157.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $148.15 million, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $152.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Equity BancShares.

Get Equity BancShares alerts:

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Equity BancShares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Equity BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Equity BancShares by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Equity BancShares by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Equity BancShares by 163.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equity BancShares stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,032. Equity BancShares has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $223.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity BancShares (EQBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.