3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,651.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,221 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $31,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $158.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,223. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.69. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

