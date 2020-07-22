3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44,985 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 8.1% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in 3M were worth $85,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 51.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in 3M by 2,651.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 204,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,925,000 after acquiring an additional 197,221 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in 3M by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 65,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 51,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.78. 163,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,223. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

