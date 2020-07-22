3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Trimmed by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,843,000 after purchasing an additional 977,188 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management lifted its holdings in 3M by 20.0% in the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 17,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.16. The company had a trading volume of 76,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,896. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.