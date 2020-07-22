44,767 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 44,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916,236 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,969,000 after acquiring an additional 58,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,741,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,470,000 after acquiring an additional 86,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.80. 99,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,433,712. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.95. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

