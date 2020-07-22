48,910 Shares in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 48,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 160,477 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,418.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel acquired 5,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 265,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,978.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,825 shares of company stock worth $282,976 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,525. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

