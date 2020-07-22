562 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 562 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $1,337,713,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 848.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,241,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,264,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $285.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.89.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded down $4.25 on Tuesday, reaching $416.18. 197,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,546,292. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $378.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $147.39 and a 12 month high of $431.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

