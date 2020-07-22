65,200 Shares in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) Purchased by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. 0.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CENTRAIS ELETRI/S alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE EBR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.61. 68,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $11.69.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.