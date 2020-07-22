7,210 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Acquired by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,600,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539,566 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 47,086,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,579 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,143,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,302 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,407.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,466,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,435,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,772,000 after acquiring an additional 168,498 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 170,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,740,678. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.