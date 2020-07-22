7,609 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,550,665 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $69,734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Comcast by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,934 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 55,281 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Comcast by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 392,799 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $17,821,000 after purchasing an additional 152,627 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,146,623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $56,307,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $42.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,716,038. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $194.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

