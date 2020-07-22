9,500 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Purchased by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 183,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,664,000 after buying an additional 42,907 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.11. The company had a trading volume of 327,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,889,295. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $130.51 and a one year high of $179.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.63.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

